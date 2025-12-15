403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mohamed Salah Breaks Premier League Record for Goal Contributions
(MENAFN) Mohamed Salah has established a new English Premier League milestone for goal involvements, elevating his combined total of goals and assists for Liverpool to 277 on Saturday.
The 33-year-old forward provided the assist for Hugo Ekitike's second goal in the 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, marking his 89th assist in the Premier League since joining the Reds in 2017.
This latest contribution brought his overall league goal involvement for Liverpool to 277, consisting of 188 goals and 89 assists.
With this accomplishment, Salah surpassed the former record of 276 goal involvements, previously held by the renowned English footballer Wayne Rooney during his time at Manchester United.
Additionally, this assist placed Salah in a tie for the top position in the list of players with the most English Premier League goal involvements at a single stadium.
The 33-year-old forward provided the assist for Hugo Ekitike's second goal in the 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, marking his 89th assist in the Premier League since joining the Reds in 2017.
This latest contribution brought his overall league goal involvement for Liverpool to 277, consisting of 188 goals and 89 assists.
With this accomplishment, Salah surpassed the former record of 276 goal involvements, previously held by the renowned English footballer Wayne Rooney during his time at Manchester United.
Additionally, this assist placed Salah in a tie for the top position in the list of players with the most English Premier League goal involvements at a single stadium.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment