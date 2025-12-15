403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Delhi’s air pollution levels reach unprecedented severity
(MENAFN) Air pollution levels in India’s capital sharply deteriorated on Sunday, reaching an unprecedented severe category, prompting authorities to roll out emergency measures to curb smog and urging at-risk residents to limit outdoor exposure.
Monitoring data showed Delhi’s air quality index climbing to 491 out of a possible 500 by Sunday morning, a significant increase from the already hazardous level of 441 recorded the previous evening.
In response to the escalating crisis, authorities activated Stage IV—the most stringent tier—of the Graded Response Action Plan, signaling the implementation of maximum restrictions to address the pollution emergency, according to official statements.
Under these measures, the entry of older diesel-powered trucks into the city was curtailed, construction activities—including government-funded projects—were suspended, and a hybrid model of schooling was introduced to reduce exposure.
Residents were advised to stay indoors as much as possible, with particular warnings issued for children and people suffering from respiratory or cardiac conditions. Those who must venture outside were encouraged to wear protective masks.
Officials attributed the sharp decline in air quality to elevated humidity levels combined with shifting wind patterns, conditions that trap pollutants in the atmosphere and intensify smog formation.
Monitoring data showed Delhi’s air quality index climbing to 491 out of a possible 500 by Sunday morning, a significant increase from the already hazardous level of 441 recorded the previous evening.
In response to the escalating crisis, authorities activated Stage IV—the most stringent tier—of the Graded Response Action Plan, signaling the implementation of maximum restrictions to address the pollution emergency, according to official statements.
Under these measures, the entry of older diesel-powered trucks into the city was curtailed, construction activities—including government-funded projects—were suspended, and a hybrid model of schooling was introduced to reduce exposure.
Residents were advised to stay indoors as much as possible, with particular warnings issued for children and people suffering from respiratory or cardiac conditions. Those who must venture outside were encouraged to wear protective masks.
Officials attributed the sharp decline in air quality to elevated humidity levels combined with shifting wind patterns, conditions that trap pollutants in the atmosphere and intensify smog formation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment