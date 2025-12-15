Ranveer Singh Reflects On Fate After 'Dhurandhar' Success: 'Nazar Aur Sabr'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Ranveer Singh, who tasted his share of failures with films such as“83”,“Jayeshbhai Jordaar” and“Cirkus”, has taken the box-office by a storm with his latest release“Dhurandhar”. The livewire star penned a reflective note on fate and patience amid the buzz.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ranveer, known for his infectious energy and who went through a long lull following the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, penned a note that struck a chord as he spoke about trusting the process and waiting for the right moment.

“Kismat ki ek bohut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai... Lekin filhal...Nazar aur sabr,” wrote the actor, who is basking in the success of“Dhurandhar”, as he shared his thoughts on destiny, patience and perseverance.

Dhurandhar made history at the box office in its second weekend, minting over Rs 100 crore in just two days. The spy thriller The second weekend saw a meteoric rise. The film as of now has raked in Rs 351 crore overall, as per reports.

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera and Naveen Kaushik.

In the film, the first of a two-part film series, an Indian intelligence mission unfolds over ten years as an undercover agent enters Karachi's criminal and political world to dismantle dangerous cross-border terror networks.

The film draws inspiration from real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, 1999 Indian plane hijack, 2001 Indian Parliament attack, 2008 Mumbai attacks, covert operations conducted by India's R&AW associated with Operation Lyari, and the crackdown on gangs and criminal syndicates.

The film is performing strongly at the box-office as it's racing towards being the the third highest grossing Hindi film of 2025 and the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. The sequel, Dhurandhar: Part 2 – Revenge, is scheduled to release in 2026.