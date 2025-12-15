403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poland witnesses increase in anti-Ukrainian content on social media
(MENAFN) Polish social media has seen a marked increase in anti-Ukrainian content in recent months, a report revealed Sunday.
Between August and November, nearly 186,000 discriminatory or offensive posts targeting Ukraine or Ukrainians were identified in Polish-language social media spaces. This represents a 98% rise compared with the April–July period, according to the study. The total audience reach also climbed by 104%, surpassing 66 million users during the three-month window.
The report, compiled by a Polish fact-checking organization and a private media analytics firm, found that over 92% of hostile content appeared on US social media company X, which also accounted for more than 60% of all user engagement with such posts.
While researchers could not pinpoint a single cause for the surge, they noted that previous spikes in discriminatory messaging often aligned with Russian disinformation efforts. The report highlighted that recent peaks coincided with several events, including the veto by Poland’s president of legislation extending social welfare rights to Ukrainians, incursions into Polish airspace by Russian drones, and a sabotage attack on Polish railway lines in November.
Poland currently hosts one of the largest Ukrainian populations in Europe, alongside Germany and the Czech Republic, with roughly 965,000 Ukrainians residing in the country since the start of the war.
Between August and November, nearly 186,000 discriminatory or offensive posts targeting Ukraine or Ukrainians were identified in Polish-language social media spaces. This represents a 98% rise compared with the April–July period, according to the study. The total audience reach also climbed by 104%, surpassing 66 million users during the three-month window.
The report, compiled by a Polish fact-checking organization and a private media analytics firm, found that over 92% of hostile content appeared on US social media company X, which also accounted for more than 60% of all user engagement with such posts.
While researchers could not pinpoint a single cause for the surge, they noted that previous spikes in discriminatory messaging often aligned with Russian disinformation efforts. The report highlighted that recent peaks coincided with several events, including the veto by Poland’s president of legislation extending social welfare rights to Ukrainians, incursions into Polish airspace by Russian drones, and a sabotage attack on Polish railway lines in November.
Poland currently hosts one of the largest Ukrainian populations in Europe, alongside Germany and the Czech Republic, with roughly 965,000 Ukrainians residing in the country since the start of the war.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment