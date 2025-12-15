403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, Ukraine hold talks in Berlin
(MENAFN) US and Ukrainian officials convened in Berlin on Sunday for over five hours to discuss a 20-point peace framework and related economic initiatives, according to a readout shared by US representatives.
The meeting brought together Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and delegations from both countries. The discussions were described as “in-depth,” covering the peace plan, economic agendas, and additional topics. “A lot of progress was made, and they will meet again tomorrow morning,” the statement noted.
Germany hosted the talks ahead of a larger summit scheduled for Monday evening, which will include Zelenskyy, European leaders, and EU and NATO representatives. It remains uncertain whether US officials will participate in that broader meeting.
Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin to engage in intensive discussions aimed at establishing a potential ceasefire and broader peace framework with Russia. Ahead of the talks, he indicated that Kyiv is seeking bilateral security guarantees from Washington, as well as assurances from European nations and other countries such as Canada and Japan.
These Berlin discussions follow a series of prior meetings intended to shape a peace framework to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Earlier negotiations took place in Switzerland and the US. In November, officials in Geneva drafted a “refined peace framework” building on an earlier 28-point plan from the US. Witkoff and Kushner subsequently met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Dec. 2 to review the draft, with follow-up talks later held in Florida, which both sides described as constructive.
The meeting brought together Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and delegations from both countries. The discussions were described as “in-depth,” covering the peace plan, economic agendas, and additional topics. “A lot of progress was made, and they will meet again tomorrow morning,” the statement noted.
Germany hosted the talks ahead of a larger summit scheduled for Monday evening, which will include Zelenskyy, European leaders, and EU and NATO representatives. It remains uncertain whether US officials will participate in that broader meeting.
Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin to engage in intensive discussions aimed at establishing a potential ceasefire and broader peace framework with Russia. Ahead of the talks, he indicated that Kyiv is seeking bilateral security guarantees from Washington, as well as assurances from European nations and other countries such as Canada and Japan.
These Berlin discussions follow a series of prior meetings intended to shape a peace framework to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Earlier negotiations took place in Switzerland and the US. In November, officials in Geneva drafted a “refined peace framework” building on an earlier 28-point plan from the US. Witkoff and Kushner subsequently met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Dec. 2 to review the draft, with follow-up talks later held in Florida, which both sides described as constructive.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment