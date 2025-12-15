Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Yasmin Mowat

Yasmin Mowat


2025-12-15 01:07:05
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Clinical Project Manager, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Profile Articles Activity

I am a researcher at the Kirby Institute, University of New South Wales, specialising in blood donor services research. My work focuses on improving blood donation rates in Australia by examining how eligibility criteria shape the donor-eligible population and influence public understanding, attitudes, and perceptions. At a time of ongoing blood shortages and increasing calls to ensure donation policies are inclusive of sexuality and gender minorities, my research provides evidence to support a safer, more equitable, and sustainable blood supply.


The Conversation

MENAFN15122025000199003603ID1110480159



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search