Yasmin Mowat

Clinical Project Manager, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney

I am a researcher at the Kirby Institute, University of New South Wales, specialising in blood donor services research. My work focuses on improving blood donation rates in Australia by examining how eligibility criteria shape the donor-eligible population and influence public understanding, attitudes, and perceptions. At a time of ongoing blood shortages and increasing calls to ensure donation policies are inclusive of sexuality and gender minorities, my research provides evidence to support a safer, more equitable, and sustainable blood supply.