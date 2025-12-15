Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Kazakhstan Set To Visit Japan

2025-12-15 01:06:21
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 15. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Japan from December 18 through 20, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

During the visit, Tokayev is scheduled to meet with Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, as well as Japanese business leaders.

In addition, the president will participate in the Central Asia–Japan Summit, which aims to strengthen cooperation between the two regions.

In October 2025, a meeting was held between Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Madi Oshurbaev, and a Japanese delegation to discuss preparations for the forthcoming summit. During the discussions, Oshurbaev expressed confidence that the summit would foster regional stability, strengthen bilateral partnerships, and attract Japanese investment, particularly in the green economy sector.

Trend News Agency

