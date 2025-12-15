403
Sudan, South Sudan Agree to Expand Cooperation in Key Sectors
(MENAFN) Sudan and South Sudan reached agreement Sunday to bolster bilateral relations and broaden cooperation across multiple sectors, with particular emphasis on energy, oil, trade, investment and political affairs.
The accord emerged from discussions between Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and a senior South Sudanese delegation headed by Tut Gatluak, presidential adviser on national security, who conveyed a written correspondence from South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit regarding the enhancement of bilateral ties.
Sudan's Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Muawiya Osman Khalid disclosed in a statement that Al-Burhan had directed relevant state institutions at ministerial and technical levels to engage with their South Sudanese counterparts to discuss issues of mutual interest, especially in key sectors including energy, oil, trade, the economy and political relations.
Khalid also praised the government and people of South Sudan for their support to Sudan amid the challenges facing the country.
South Sudan's Foreign Minister Monday Semaya Kumba told reporters after the meeting that the talks covered cooperation in the oil industry, trade and investment, and agreed that technical and bilateral delegations from both sides would hold joint meetings to address outstanding issues and advance future cooperation.
The breakthrough signals a potential turning point in regional stability, with both nations seeking economic gains through expanded partnership despite ongoing internal pressures.
