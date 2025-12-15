403
Shooting Leaves Six Teenagers Injured in New York Party
(MENAFN) Six teenagers sustained gunshot wounds during a shooting outside a party venue in New York City early Sunday, police confirmed.
The violence erupted around 1:00 a.m. local time following the conclusion of a birthday celebration at an event space in the Cypress Hills neighborhood of Brooklyn, a spokesperson for the New York City police stated.
The victims, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were transported to area hospitals and all remain in stable condition, authorities reported.
Jessica Tisch, New York Police Department commissioner, disclosed at a press conference that surveillance footage captured two unidentified males approaching the venue before unleashing gunfire on the assembled crowd.
"Both individuals displayed firearms and discharged multiple rounds toward a crowd gathered outside the venue," she said, adding the suspects then fled on foot.
Tisch indicated that while the precise motive remains unclear, the incident appears to be gang-related based on preliminary findings.
Investigations continue as detectives work to identify the shooters and establish what triggered the attack on the young partygoers.
