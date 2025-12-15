403
ICE stops Ilhan Omar’s son amid rising scrutiny of Somali community
(MENAFN) US immigration authorities briefly detained the son of a Democratic lawmaker from Minnesota, according to remarks she made Sunday, as concerns grow over increased scrutiny directed at the Somali community.
Speaking in a televised interview, the congresswoman said, "Yesterday ... he did get pulled over by (ICE) agents." She explained that the encounter ended after her son showed proper identification, adding, "Once he was able to produce his passport ID, they did let him go," and noting that he "always carries it with him in case he gets pulled over."
She accused immigration officers of singling out individuals based on appearance, saying ICE agents are "racially profiling ... (and) looking for young men who look Somali that they think are undocumented."
Immigration authorities have not issued any public response regarding the incident.
The stop comes amid heightened rhetoric from President Donald Trump, who in recent days has repeatedly criticized both the Somali community and the Minnesota lawmaker while promoting a proposal to permanently restrict immigration from several countries, including Somalia.
During a Cabinet meeting, Trump claimed Somalis "contribute nothing" and said he does not want them in the United States. He further stated, "Their country is no good for a reason. Their country stinks, and we don't want them in our country," and added, “We’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country.”
In response, the congresswoman said the president’s focus on her and Somali Americans amounts to an "obsession" that is "creepy and unhealthy."
Earlier in the week, she formally contacted senior homeland security officials, accusing the agency and its leadership of "blatant racial profiling" and "an egregious level of unnecessary force," as calls for accountability and clarification continue.
