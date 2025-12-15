NMC Healthcare Joins Trinetx Network To Support NMC's Growing Research Program

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE- December 2025 – NMC Healthcare (“NMC”), a leading integrated private healthcare provider in the United Arab Emirates, is pleased to announce that it has joined the TriNetX global health research network. By joining the platform, NMC can leverage TriNetX's extensive database of real-world patient data, which helps in identifying trends, understanding disease patterns, and generating hypotheses.

The platform, which has a database of over 318 million patients from more than 200 healthcare organisations worldwide, facilitates collaboration with other institutions and researchers, enabling multi-centre studies and sharing insights. TriNetX will also connect NMC with pharmaceutical companies looking for sites to conduct clinical trials, supporting NMC's Centralised Research Platform and Group Academic Council. The platform, which is anchored by a Central Institutional Review Board (IRB) and a Research Advisory Group (RAG) supports clinicians across the network in conducting meaningful research and provides strategic oversight for medical education across the network. NMC's facilities in Abu Dhabi are authorised by the Department of Health (DOH) to conduct human subject research.

NMC's academic and research programme continues to grow, with over 200 research applications received, and more than 140 research articles published by NMC doctors since 2023. NMC has successfully conducted over 25 clinical trials, including Phase 3 and Phase 4 studies across multiple areas including oncology, endocrinology, dermatology, cardiology and neurology.

TriNetX adheres to stringent data security standards and regulations, ensuring that patient data is protected and used ethically, aligning with NMC's commitment to data security and ethical research practices.

Dr. Zaka Ullah Khan, Chief Clinical Officer at NMC, commented:

“NMC is proud to join TriNetX's network to further expand and develop our academic and research programmes. The access to data will empower our clinicians and researchers to advance their studies, collaborate globally and advance the pace of innovation across our network, supporting our strategic goals and the UAE's greater vision for advanced healthcare.

The UAE is home to over 200 nationalities, making it a deeply diverse population. By joining TriNetX's platform, we can contribute meaningful research, further supporting the academic community and healthcare sector globally.”

Steve Lethbridge, Senior Vice President, Global Healthcare Partnerships at TriNetX, said:

“We are honoured to have NMC join the TriNetX network of healthcare organisations. Clinical research plays a pivotal role in advancing medical knowledge and improving patient outcomes. We look forward to enhancing NMC's research capabilities and securing more sponsored trials, ultimately enabling better healthcare delivery.”

About NMC Healthcare:

NMC Healthcare is one of the largest private healthcare networks in the United Arab Emirates. NMC's network is made up of more than 80 medical facilities, including JCI-accredited, multi-specialty hospitals, medical centres, community clinics, day surgery centres, fertility clinics, home health services, and long-term care facilities. Its national network makes it the only healthcare group uniquely positioned to serve the three most populous Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, as well as the Northern Emirates of Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.

The NMC Healthcare group includes the NMC, ProVita International Medical Centre, and CosmeSurge brands. It employs approximately 11,500 people and serves over 5.5 million patients every year.