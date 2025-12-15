China Urges Islamabad And Kabul To Resolve Dispute Through Dialogue

China has urged Pakistan and Afghanistan's Taliban authorities to resolve growing border tensions through dialogue, warning that continued clashes could threaten broader regional stability.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 18, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Beijing is prepared to play a“constructive role” if needed and encouraged both sides to avoid further escalation. The ministry stressed that disagreements should be addressed through consultation and diplomacy rather than military exchange.

The call comes amid a spike in violence along the Chaman–Spin Boldak crossing, where both Pakistan and Taliban forces have accused each other of initiating attacks. In the latest incident last week, at least four civilians were killed and several others wounded after heavy gunfire was exchanged, according to local sources.

The dispute has increasingly spilled into trade and economic relations. Taliban authorities recently advised Afghanistan private-sector businesses to suspend commercial activity with Pakistan, citing deteriorating ties. Despite this, the Taliban's Ministry of Trade and Industry has claimed Afghanistan is now“no longer economically dependent” on Pakistan, a statement analysts say does not reflect Afghanistan's current import needs.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has expressed growing frustration with Kabul over what it says is the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants operating from Afghanistan territory. The Taliban deny the allegation and accuse Islamabad of violating Afghanistan sovereignty with targeted strikes and cross-border shelling.

Reports also indicated that the worsening rift threatens trade routes, refugee movement, and humanitarian access at a time when Afghanistan is already facing a deep economic crisis and widespread food insecurity.

China, one of the few major powers maintaining formal communication with both Islamabad and the Taliban government, has signaled that regional stability is essential for ongoing infrastructure and economic connectivity, including projects linked to the Belt and Road Initiative.

Analysts warn that without mediation or de-escalation, the border dispute could deepen mistrust and fuel further clashes, putting civilian lives and cross-border commerce at continued risk.

