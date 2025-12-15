Pakistan Court Sentences Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed To 14 Years

Pakistan's military announced on Thursday that former intelligence chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed has been sentenced to 14 years in prison with hard labour after being found guilty of political interference and violating state-secrecy laws.

According to the army, Hameed's trial began in August 2024 and lasted nearly 15 months, during which four serious charges were examined by a military court.

The verdict states that Hameed was convicted of engaging in political activity, breaching the Official Secrets Act, abusing government authority and resources, and causing unlawful harm to individuals.

Military officials said the former ISI chief was granted full legal rights, including a defence team of his choosing, and he retains the right to appeal.

Faiz Hameed, once regarded as one of Pakistan's most influential intelligence figures, played a central role during the political rise of former prime minister Imran Khan, a relationship that later intensified tensions within Pakistan's power structure.

His surprise visit to Kabul in 2021, shortly after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, made him the highest-ranking Pakistani official to travel there at the time and drew widespread regional criticism.

Analysts say Hameed's conviction reflects a broader effort by Pakistan's military to reassert internal discipline and distance itself from political factions after years of turmoil and confrontation.

