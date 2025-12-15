Saudi Arabia Bans Photography Inside Holy Mosques During Hajj 2026

Saudi authorities have announced that photography and videography will be strictly prohibited inside the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram) in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque (Masjid an-Nabawi) in Medina during Hajj 2026. The decision aims to preserve the sanctity of the holy sites and allow pilgrims to perform rituals in peace.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior emphasized that the ban applies to all pilgrims, with no devices permitted for capturing photos or videos inside the two sacred mosques. Authorities said the move is intended to foster a calm, spiritual environment for worshippers.

Officials explained that widespread photography and filming in the holy mosques often causes overcrowding and disrupts the performance of rituals. Arab News report that the decision responds to growing requests from pilgrims and religious authorities to limit such behavior.

New monitoring measures will be implemented to ensure effective enforcement of the prohibition during Hajj 2026. Saudi authorities have previously applied temporary restrictions during peak periods to manage crowds and maintain order.

Hajj 2026 is scheduled from May 24 to May 29, with millions of pilgrims expected from around the world. Preserving the sanctity of the holy sites and providing a serene, spiritual environment has long been a top priority for Saudi authorities.

Experts say the ban is part of broader crowd management and safety measures that Saudi Arabia has strengthened in recent years. Ensuring pilgrims can perform rituals without disruption is considered essential for both the spiritual and logistical success of Hajj.

