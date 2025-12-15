China Seeks To Strengthen Oil And Gas Cooperation With UAE Amid Middle East Tour

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi began a Middle East tour on December 12, visiting the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. The visit, which lasts until December 16, focuses on strengthening bilateral relations, regional security, and economic cooperation, according to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On December 13, Wang met his Emirati counterpart to discuss expanding cooperation in oil, gas, infrastructure, and investment projects. He pledged broader collaboration, signaling China's intention to deepen economic and strategic ties with Gulf nations amid rising global energy demand.

The tour is part of China's broader strategy to expand its influence in the Middle East, historically dominated by U.S. interests. Analysts note that Beijing is positioning itself as a neutral actor, building trust and promoting trade while engaging in regional security discussions.

In recent years, China has played a more active diplomatic role in the region, notably facilitating the 2023 reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Wang's meetings also address regional conflicts, including the Israeli-Palestinian issue, while promoting stability under the Belt and Road Initiative, Beijing's global infrastructure and trade project.

China remains one of the largest importers of Iranian crude, making energy security a core priority of its regional diplomacy. Wang's recent tour of Central Asia, emphasizing trade and investment, complements his Middle East visits and reflects China's strategy to diversify energy sources and secure long-term supply chains.

Experts suggest that strengthened China-UAE relations could reshape regional trade flows and impact global oil markets.

