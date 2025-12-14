US 'Strongly Condemns' Deadly Attack On Jewish Festival In Sydney

The United States "strongly condemns the terrorist attack" that left over a dozen people dead at a Hanukkah event in Sydney, Australia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday.

"Antisemitism has no place in this world. Our prayers are with the victims of this horrific attack, the Jewish community, and the people of Australia," Rubio said in a post on X.

The State Department later said the Rubio held a call with Australian counterpart Penny Wong "to discuss the antisemitic terrorist attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach."

"We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and with the Australian people as we pray for the victims and their families," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a readout of the call.

US President Donald Trump also briefly mentioned the shooting during remarks at a White House Christmas event, calling it a "terrible attack... an antisemitic attack, obviously."