Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


2 People Found Dead At LA Home Of Hollywood Actor-Director Rob Reiner, US Media Says

2025-12-14 11:24:05
A man and a woman were found dead at the Los Angeles home of Hollywood actor-director Rob Reiner, several local news media outlets reported on Sunday.

Reuters could not immediately verify those reports.

But a Los Angeles Fire Department official told Reuters a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were found deceased at a home in west Los Angeles at an address that public records link to Reiner.

Reiner, 78, co-starred in the 1970s hit CBS television comedy "All in the Family" and directed several well-known movies, including "This is Spinal Tap," "When Harry Met Sally," "Stand by Me" and "The American President."

