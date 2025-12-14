UAE Reinforces Global Leadership In Sustainability And Climate Resilience At UNEA-7 In Nairobi



Renews commitment to the Kigali Amendment by pledging a gradual reduction of HFCs by 2047, in line with the Net Zero strategy.

Reaffirms dedication to global water security through the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative and preparations to host the 2026 UN Water Conference.

Advances a comprehensive and sustainable approach to environmental protection by promoting circular economy policy and nature-based solutions to enhance resilience.

Improves air quality and reduces pollutants through the implementation of the National Air Quality Agenda 2031 and the expansion of advanced environmental monitoring networks. Emirati youth lead negotations, contributing to drafting of 11 resolutions, including those on promoting artificial intelligence and protecting environmental ecosystems.

Dubai, December, 2025 – A UAE delegation led by Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, participated in the seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya. The Assembly took place from 8 to 12 December 2025 under the theme 'Advancing sustainable solutions for a resilient planet'.

Delivering the UAE National Statement at the Assembly, HE Al Dahak said“We are proud to adopt a pioneering developmental legacy based on sustainability, ensuring that humans and nature remain partners in progress. This vision, inculcated in us by our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, underpins our nation's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship. We understand that confronting global climate challenges demands not just ambition, but tangible action and significant investment. This is precisely why we launched the US$30 billion ALTÉRRA investment fund in 2023, a critical step to bridge the global climate finance gap and accelerate transformative change.

“Our dedication is also evident in our leadership in nature-based solutions, such as the Mangrove Alliance for Climate, in partnership with Indonesia. We advocate for strengthening UNEA's ability to tackle these issues with comprehensive scientific insights and balanced decisions. Let us unite our efforts to leave a legacy worthy of future generations, keeping the flame of international cooperation alive as the fuel for humanity's journey toward sustainability”.

The UAE delegation participating in the meetings comprised a distinguished group of leaders and experts. The participants included His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE); Her Excellency Dr Alanoud Alhaj, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Green Development and Climate Change sector at MOCCAE; and Engineer Aisha Al Abdooli, Director of the Green Development Department at MOCCAE. The delegation also benefited from high-level diplomatic support during the visit, and was accompanied by His Excellency Dr. Salim Ibrahim bin Ahmed Mohammed Al Naqbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya. HE Dr. Al Naqbi played a pivotal role in facilitating the delegation's engagements and strengthening diplomatic coordination throughout the event.

Water takes centre stage in Nairobi:

During“Friends of 2026 High-Level Meeting – Water in Multilateral Processes”, the UAE reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to strengthening global water security and advancing innovative solutions to support the sustainable management of water resources.

Commenting on the goals of the 2026 UN Water Conference, Her Excellency Dr. Al Dahak stated:“The UAE is actively contributing to global efforts to enhance water security through practical solutions, most notably the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative. We look forward to welcoming the international community next year to the 2026 UN Water Conference, which we will host in collaboration with the Republic of Senegal. The conference will address the urgent global challenge of water scarcity by fostering cooperation, supporting innovative technologies and elevating water issues on the international agenda.”

Her Excellency noted that the UAE's commitment to water security is reflected in its financial pledges and national strategies, including a USD 150 million pledge announced at COP28 to support solutions addressing water scarcity, as well as the Clean Rivers programme, which has committed up to USD 60 million to address waste and water-related challenges in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Brazil. At the national level, the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 provides a comprehensive framework guiding the national approach.

Supporting Kigali Amendment and efforts for global climate finance:

His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, addressed the High-Level Event on Universal Ratification of the Kigali Amendment during UNEA-7, underscoring the urgent need to phase down climate warming hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and affirming the UAE's support to the global agreement.

In a statement, His Excellency underlined the UAE's strategic focus on environmental protection and showcased how the nation was implementing economy-wide carbon emission reduction target of Net Zero by 2050. Driven by the critical need to limit global warming, the nation is actively phasing out hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) by 2047 through Federal laws requiring stringent reporting and permissions for HFC-related activities. HE urged all nations to collaborate in reducing climate-warming HFCs and actively contribute to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

During a discussion on The Importance of Supporting a Stable Global Financial System, His Excellency Al Nuaimi outlined the UAE's comprehensive approach, which integrates economic, environmental, and financial planning. HE added that the country's success lies in fostering a resilient ecosystem that embeds sustainability within financial regulation, industrial development, and investment strategies, thereby establishing clear pathways for transformation across high-impact sectors.

His Excellency reviewed the comprehensive governance framework adopted by the UAE to align financial policies with climate objectives, citing figures that illustrate the scale of national commitment highlighting the pledge by the UAE Banks Federation to allocate more than AED 1 trillion to sustainable finance by 2030.

HE Al Nuaimi also emphasised the importance of standardising sustainable finance criteria at the global level, noting the active participation of Emirati financial institutions in key United Nations initiatives, including the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative and the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA). HE concluded by calling on the international community to utilise these frameworks to enhance access to climate finance for countries in the Global South and to accelerate investment in projects that strengthen cross-border environmental and social security.

Strengthening environmental agreements and advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals:

During her participation in the first dialogue session on Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEA), titled“MEA Dialogue 1: Signed, Sealed, Delivered”, Her Excellency Dr. Alanoud Alhaj, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Green Development and Climate Change at MOCCAE, highlighted the UAE's pioneering approach to integrating international commitments into the national policy framework. Her Excellency affirmed that the UAE has successfully aligned its environmental commitments with major national initiatives, including the 'We the UAE 2031' vision and the 'Net Zero 2050 Strategy', supported by integrated national data systems and green financing platforms that ensure sustainable implementation.

HE Alhaj also emphasised that effective implementation requires the engagement of all segments of society, citing the Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge, which encompasses hundreds of companies. HE also highlighted the pivotal role of youth in shaping policies through Youth Councils, thereby embedding environmental protection as a core element of the nation's development agenda.

In the second MEA dialogue session, titled“Keeping the Promise”, which focused on accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals, Her Excellency Dr. Alhaj affirmed that the UAE regards environmental action as a catalyst for economic and social development rather than merely a regulatory obligation. HE highlighted integrated sectoral solutions that deliver multiple benefits, including renewable and nuclear energy projects that reduce emissions while creating green employment opportunities, as well as waste-to-energy initiatives that support the UAE's commitments under the Basel and Stockholm Conventions and advance the circular economy. HE stressed that the UAE is reforming economic incentives and financial systems to channel capital towards sustainable investments, thereby shifting from the management of environmental harm to its proactive prevention, in pursuit of a resilient and prosperous future.

Climate & Clean Air Ministerial 2025:

During her participation in the 2025 edition of the CCAC Ministerial, HE Dr. Alanoud Alhaj stated that the UAE welcomes the steps taken by UNEP to operationalise Resolution 6/10 on promoting regional cooperation on air pollution. These initiatives are important instruments to accelerate cooperation, facilitate access to scientific expertise, and support countries in building integrated, evidence-based air-quality management systems.

HE also highlighted the UAE's investments to improve air-quality monitoring, including the deployment of advanced fixed and mobile monitoring stations across the country, national inventories for air pollutants and greenhouse gases, and the launch of the National Air Quality Agenda 2031, which sets measurable targets for ambient air quality and other pillars.

National youth lead negotiations and shape the global environmental agenda:

The UAE negotiators played a key role during the preparatory meetings and the Permanent Representatives Committee meetings that preceded the main events. Engineer Aisha Al Abdouli led the national negotiating team, which stood out for being entirely composed of Emirati youth, complemented by the expertise of specialists.

The Emirati youth, with support from technical experts, actively participated in the negotiations and presented the UAE's balanced vision, directly influencing the formulation and direction of the Final UN resolutions. These negotiations continued until the final day of the Assembly and their efforts, in cooperation with the international community, culminated in the adoption of 11 key resolutions that addressed critical negotiation tracks.

A resolution was adopted concerning the environmental sustainability of artificial intelligence systems in the field of digital sustainability and innovation. Regarding the sound management of resources and waste, the Assembly approved resolutions promoting responsible management of minerals, metals, chemicals and waste.

For protecting ecosystems and biodiversity, the outcomes included urgent resolutions aimed at safeguarding coral reefs, preserving glaciers, enhancing the global response to wildfires, and addressing sargassum algae blooms. in the field of health and society, resolutions were adopted on the environmental dimensions of antimicrobial resistance, promoting youth participation in environmental processes, and using sports as a tool to enhance sustainability.

The Assembly concluded with the announcement of the eighth session of United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-8) to be held in December 2027, under the Presidency of Jamaica to build upon these ambitious outcomes.