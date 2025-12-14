Qatar Takes Part In 11Th UNAOC Global Forum

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar participated Sunday in the 11th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC), held in the Saudi capital, under the theme *UNAOC: Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity – Advancing a New Era of Mutual Respect and Understanding in a Multipolar World.

His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Qatari Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations Dr Ahmed bin Hassan al-Hammadi led Qatar's delegation to the forum.

In Qatar's address at the forum, HE Dr al-Hammadi affirmed Qatar's steadfast commitment to supporting the objectives for which the UNAOC was established, namely promoting dialogue among cultures and civilisations, spreading a culture of peace and mutual respect, and combating extremism and hate speech.

He stated that Qatar believes that true peace can only be achieved through mutual respect and recognising cultural and religious diversity, which constitutes the basis for building more inclusive and equitable societies.

HE Dr al-Hammadi noted that the challenges facing today's world, including the rise of extremist and violent discourse and the occurrence of multiple humanitarian crises, make the UNAOC's role ever more important and urgent.

The official said that the 11th UNAOC Global Forum represents a renewed opportunity to strengthen partnerships and to reaffirm collective commitment to building a world governed by justice, understanding, and peace.

He said that Qatar reaffirms its continued support for the UNAOC and calls for greater international co-ordination and co-operation to confront shared challenges.

The 11th UNAOC Global Forum commemorates the 20th anniversary of the UNAOC, which will convene members of the UNAOC Group of Friends, political leaders, international and regional organisations, religious leaders and faith actors, as well as representatives of the private sector, civil society, academia, youth, and the media.

