Qatar's 'Comprehensive Transformation Makes It The Regional Leader In Innovation, Development'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Germany's ambassador to Qatar Oliver Owcza (pictured) has highlighted the sweeping transformation Qatar has witnessed across various sectors, driving remarkable, transformative growth that has positioned it as a regional leader in innovation and development.

In a statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA) marking Qatar National Day (QND), the envoy expressed his admiration for the dynamism, ambition, and forward-looking momentum that Qatar consistently demonstrates as it charts its future.

Owcza noted the significant evolution of bilateral relations between Germany and Qatar over the years, underscoring that they have been strengthened by many shared values.

He added that the strong diplomatic ties between the two countries have enabled close co-operation in addressing major regional and global challenges.

The envoy affirmed that the outlook for the partnership is promising and already spans a wide array of fields, including trade and investment.

Both countries, he added, remain committed to advancing sustainable development, supporting innovation, and deepening cultural exchange.

Owcza added that as co-operation continues in crucial areas, such as climate diplomacy through the Doha Climate Dialogue, energy transition, and humanitarian efforts, the partnership is set to continue flourishing in ways that yield mutual benefits and reinforce regional stability and prosperity.

The envoy described the QND as a moment for the Qatari people to celebrate their rich history, honour the sacrifices of their forefathers, and reflect on the country's remarkable progress.

It is, he said, a day of pride, unity, and contemplation of the nation's strength and resilience.

For residents of Qatar, including those from Germany, Owcza said the National Day offers an opportunity to appreciate the country's unique blend of tradition and modernity, as well as its vibrant and welcoming society.

It also serves as a reminder, the envoy added, of the strong and growing relationship between Qatar and Germany, one built on shared values of sustainability, innovation, and co-operation.

