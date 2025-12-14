Secretary Rubio's Call With Australian Minister For Foreign Affairs Wong

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary Rubio had a call today with Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong to discuss the antisemitic terrorist attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

The United States strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack in Australia targeting a Hanukkah celebration hosted by Chabad-Lubavitch of Bondi. As Prime Minister Albanese said, this was“an act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism.”

We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and with the Australian people as we pray for the victims and their families. We are grateful to Australian first responders and bystanders for their heroic response.

As Jews around the world light Hanukkah candles tonight, they commemorate the triumph of light over darkness and the long history of Jewish resilience in the face of oppression. No community should have to fear publicly celebrating their faith and traditions due to the threat of extremist violence and terror. There can be no compromise with antisemitism – this scourge must be confronted and defeated.