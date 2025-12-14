Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Occupiers Damage Centralized Water Supply System In Kherson

Russian Occupiers Damage Centralized Water Supply System In Kherson


2025-12-14 08:05:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The centralized water supply system has been damaged and ruined. That is why there are interruptions in the water supply, even according to the schedule. Currently, the Kherson City Military Administration, energy companies, and water utility specialists are making every effort to restore a stable water supply,” the report said.

It is also noted that restoration work on the power grids is ongoing. Work to stabilize the situation is being carried out in an intensified mode.

Read also: Russians shell settlements in the Sumy region more than 70 times in 24 hours, woman killed

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders attacked the territory of one of the healthcare facilities in Kherson with a drone.

Photo: unsplash

MENAFN14122025000193011044ID1110479360



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search