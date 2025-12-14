Russian Occupiers Damage Centralized Water Supply System In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The centralized water supply system has been damaged and ruined. That is why there are interruptions in the water supply, even according to the schedule. Currently, the Kherson City Military Administration, energy companies, and water utility specialists are making every effort to restore a stable water supply,” the report said.

It is also noted that restoration work on the power grids is ongoing. Work to stabilize the situation is being carried out in an intensified mode.

Russians shell settlements in the Sumy region more than 70 times in 24 hours, woman killed

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders attacked the territory of one of the healthcare facilities in Kherson with a drone.

Photo: unsplash