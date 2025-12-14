Russian Occupiers Damage Centralized Water Supply System In Kherson
“The centralized water supply system has been damaged and ruined. That is why there are interruptions in the water supply, even according to the schedule. Currently, the Kherson City Military Administration, energy companies, and water utility specialists are making every effort to restore a stable water supply,” the report said.
It is also noted that restoration work on the power grids is ongoing. Work to stabilize the situation is being carried out in an intensified mode.Read also: Russians shell settlements in the Sumy region more than 70 times in 24 hours, woman killed
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders attacked the territory of one of the healthcare facilities in Kherson with a drone.
Photo: unsplash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment