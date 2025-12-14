403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Health Ministry, Zakat House Sign Deal To Prepare, Rehabilitate Addiction Center
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Health and the Kuwaiti Zakat House signed on Sunday a cooperation agreement to help equip, renovate, and maintain a rehabilitation center for addiction patients.
The deal reflects the state's commitment to strengthening the rehabilitative healthcare system and preserve the approach of community partnership in addressing health issues with humanitarian, social, and security dimensions.
In a press statement, the Ministry of Health said the agreement was signed in the presence and support of the Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yosif Al-Sabah, Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, and the Health Undersecretary of the Ministry, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.
The statement added that the agreement stems from the principle of social solidarity and shared national responsibility and embodies the integration of government efforts and community support.
The deal will also contribute to confronting the growing challenges associated with addiction disorders and mitigating their effects on individuals and society within a balanced institutional framework that considers health, social, and security factors simultaneously. (end)
mnm
The deal reflects the state's commitment to strengthening the rehabilitative healthcare system and preserve the approach of community partnership in addressing health issues with humanitarian, social, and security dimensions.
In a press statement, the Ministry of Health said the agreement was signed in the presence and support of the Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yosif Al-Sabah, Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, and the Health Undersecretary of the Ministry, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.
The statement added that the agreement stems from the principle of social solidarity and shared national responsibility and embodies the integration of government efforts and community support.
The deal will also contribute to confronting the growing challenges associated with addiction disorders and mitigating their effects on individuals and society within a balanced institutional framework that considers health, social, and security factors simultaneously. (end)
mnm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment