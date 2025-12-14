Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Roto, The New Film By Mexican Director Paco Alvarez, Begins Filming


2025-12-14 07:01:00
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Roto, the new feature film by director and screenwriter Paco Álvarez, is a psychological thriller with horror elements that will begin filming on location in Mexico City and is scheduled for release in late 2026.

The film stars Adriana Llabrés (All the silence, Night Shift) and Daniel Haddad (Radical, La Cascada). It also features Fernanda Rivera (New Order, Pedro Páramo) and Martha Claudia Moreno (The Bone Woman, Diary of an Unexpected Journey).

The story explores the limits of guilt, our deepest fears, and redemption. A terrifying man will try to push our protagonist to her breaking point, while she struggles to survive, battling her inner demons and the looming threat outside.

The music will be composed by Tomás Barreiro, who also wrote the scores for films like "La Cocina," "Museo," and "Güeros." This marks his second collaboration with Paco Álvarez, following their joint effort on the coming-of-age drama "Diary of an Unexpected Journey." Winner of best director at Milano Internatinal Films Festival and available on Prime Video Latin America and Vix in the United States.

“I wrote the script for "Roto" feeling the whole process, as if my skin were being torn apart, as if I were suffering with the characters; it is a work of redemption, a metaphor for life itself. Paco Álvarez, Director and writer.

Broken Films LLC, a New York-based production company, joins Moon & Sun Entertainment, a mexican film production company founded by actress and singer Dulce María and Paco Álvarez, who also directs the film, which aims to make films with an entertainment and reflective stamp that can be screened not only in Mexico but also in other countries such as the United States, and in territories across Latin America and Europe.

