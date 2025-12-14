Haryana Bus Accident: Schoolgirl Dies, 31 Injured In Jhajjar Crash

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday expressed deep grief over the tragic accident involving a private school bus from Charkhi Dadri and a Haryana State Transport bus in Kaliyawas village of Jhajjar district. The accident claimed the life of a schoolgirl and left 31 others injured.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished a speedy recovery for the injured students.

CM Announces Financial Assistance

CM Saini approved financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh for the family of the deceased student and Rs 50,000 each for the eight critically injured victims undergoing treatment.

"In this difficult time, the government will stand with the affected families and provide all possible support," CM Saini said.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)