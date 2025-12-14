Foreign Banks Tap Opportunities In Chinese Companies' Overseas Businesses

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Beijing: Foreign banks in Beijing have supported Chinese enterprises in conducting businesses abroad, sharing in the benefits of the growth of Chinese companies, said the Beijing branch of the National Financial Regulatory Administration.

In 2024, these banks provided financial assistance to overseas businesses of 14,900 Chinese companies, with the total funding reaching 1.24 trillion yuan (about 175.54 billion US dollars).

At present, 48 foreign banks from 17 countries and regions have established operational branches in Beijing.

The city will continue to serve as a testing ground for financial reforms and support the localized and specialized development of foreign banks, said the Beijing branch of the National Financial Regulatory Administration.