Trump Pledges Retaliation After ISIS Assault in Syria

2025-12-14 01:42:09
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Saturday promised decisive action following a reported ISIS (Daesh) strike in Syria that resulted in the deaths of two American military personnel and one US civilian, while injuring three additional service members.

Emphasizing Washington’s stance, Trump declared, "We will respond to the attack on our forces by ISIS," and further warned, "We will respond if American forces are attacked again."

Prior to the president’s remarks, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that an ISIS assailant carried out an ambush in Syria, killing two US troops and a civilian, and wounding three other members of the American military.

CENTCOM also noted that the confrontation ended with the attacker’s death, stating, “The gunman was engaged and killed,” thereby concluding the incident.

