403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US pledges to hold “spoilers to peace” accountable in eastern DR Congo
(MENAFN) The United States warned on Friday that it will hold accountable “spoilers to peace” amid escalating violence in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), directly implicating Rwanda in destabilizing the region.
Speaking at the UN Security Council, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz expressed deep concern over renewed hostilities, coming shortly after a peace deal was signed in Washington by President Donald Trump with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Waltz said, “Rather than a march towards peace… Rwanda is leading the region towards increased instability and war.”
He accused the Rwandan military of supporting the M23 rebel group within Congolese territory and stressed that the US will “use the tools at our disposal to hold to account spoilers to peace.”
Waltz urged Rwanda to honor its commitments and respect the DRC’s sovereign right to invite Burundian forces for defense.
The warning follows remarks by UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix, who cautioned that the latest M23 offensive in South Kivu risks a regional escalation with “incalculable consequences,” calling for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire under UN Resolution 2773.
Violence in South Kivu has surged, with M23 capturing several territories since resuming its offensive in 2021, including Goma and Bukavu. The UN and Kinshasa accuse Rwanda of backing the M23, a claim Kigali denies.
The humanitarian toll is severe: 5.3 million people are displaced within the DRC, including 2.68 million since January, and more than 24 million face acute food insecurity.
Speaking at the UN Security Council, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz expressed deep concern over renewed hostilities, coming shortly after a peace deal was signed in Washington by President Donald Trump with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Waltz said, “Rather than a march towards peace… Rwanda is leading the region towards increased instability and war.”
He accused the Rwandan military of supporting the M23 rebel group within Congolese territory and stressed that the US will “use the tools at our disposal to hold to account spoilers to peace.”
Waltz urged Rwanda to honor its commitments and respect the DRC’s sovereign right to invite Burundian forces for defense.
The warning follows remarks by UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix, who cautioned that the latest M23 offensive in South Kivu risks a regional escalation with “incalculable consequences,” calling for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire under UN Resolution 2773.
Violence in South Kivu has surged, with M23 capturing several territories since resuming its offensive in 2021, including Goma and Bukavu. The UN and Kinshasa accuse Rwanda of backing the M23, a claim Kigali denies.
The humanitarian toll is severe: 5.3 million people are displaced within the DRC, including 2.68 million since January, and more than 24 million face acute food insecurity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment