Winter Is Here! IMD Issues Cold Wave Warning In Delhi Snowfall In Arunachal Pradesh, J&K Till Dec 18

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cold wave and dense fog warnings for several states in northern India, along with snowfall alerts for parts of the northeastern region and the Western Himalayan areas.

Light rain or snowfall in J&K

Light rain or snowfall is expected at isolated locations across the Western Himalayan region-including Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad-from December 14 to 18.

| IMD says dense fog to blanket Delhi, UP; cold wave to continue in these states

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may experience similar conditions on December 14, while Arunachal Pradesh is likely to see snowfall between December 15 and 17.

Kashmir, India - November. 05, 2025: A view of the snow-covered ski resort,in Gulmarg,during season's First Snowfall on,05 November 2025. (Photo By Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)-

< />

View full Image- class="jsx-3c9baa3de245a312 psFigcaption psFigcaption2">

Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph are very likely at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from December 13 to 15.

Cold wave conditions are expected at isolated locations across Telangana and Interior Karnataka on December 14 and 15, while Chhattisgarh and Odisha are likely to experience similar conditions on 14 December. North Interior Karnataka may face severe cold wave conditions on 14 December.

| Cold wave alert: IMD warns of chilly weather in Maharashtra, 6 other states

Additionally, isolated pockets of eastern Uttar Pradesh are likely to see dense fog during the mornings from December 14 to 16, with very dense fog expected on December 14 and 15.

Delhi's weather today

The sky is expected to be partly cloudy, with moderate fog in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to range from 23°C to 25°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to range from 9°C to 11°C.

New Delhi, India - Dec. 13, 2025: A view of Kartavya Path amid cold and Dance foggy morning in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, December 13, 2025. Foggy morning challenges Delhi-NCR with intensifying cold wave, mercury dips further across North India (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)

(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

View full ImageGRAP Stage IV invoked in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday invoked the strictest measures under its air pollution control plan, GRAP, including a ban on all construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, PTI reported. The ban came after pollution levels rose sharply amid unfavourable meteorological conditions.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP had earlier in the day decided to invoke Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire NCR with immediate effect as air quality continued to worsen.

| Parts of Delhi covered in smog, air quality remains poor

However, noting a further sharp rise in pollution levels since morning, the sub-committee held an urgent meeting at 6.30 pm to review the situation and weather forecasts by the IMD and IITM.

Northeastern states

Dense fog is very likely during morning hours in isolated areas of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from 14 December to 18.

| Delhi weather: When to expect 'Dilli ki sardi'? Harsh winters expected after...

Similar fog conditions are expected in Assam and Meghalaya, as well as western Uttar Pradesh, from December 14 to 16, and in Himachal Pradesh on December 14. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi may also experience dense fog on December 15 and 16, IMD said in an official release.

Fisherman Warning

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into certain areas between December 13 and 18. In the Bay of Bengal, this includes the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining Comorin region from December 13 to 16.

(With inputs from agencies)