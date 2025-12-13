Egypt's Agricultural Exports Reach 8.8M Tonnes To Date: Agriculture Minister

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, said total Egyptian agricultural exports have reached approximately 8.8 million tonnes so far this year, marking an increase of nearly 750,000 tonnes compared with the same period last year.

The figures were outlined in an official report submitted to the Minister by Mohamed El-Mounsi, Head of the Central Administration for Agricultural Quarantine at the Agricultural Services and Monitoring Sector, which detailed the latest developments and performance indicators for Egypt's agricultural exports.

According to the report, citrus fruits continued to top the list of Egyptian agricultural exports, with total shipments exceeding 2 million tonnes. Fresh potatoes ranked second at around 1.3m tonnes, followed by sweet potatoes in third place with approximately 328,000 tonnes. Beans, both fresh and dry, came fourth with about 312,000 tonnes, while fresh onions ranked fifth with exports totalling roughly 282,000 tonnes.

The report also highlighted the strong export performance of several other crops, including grapes at around 191,000 tonnes, pomegranates at 154,000 tonnes, and mangoes at approximately 122,000 tonnes. Additional exports included tomatoes, fresh strawberries, fresh garlic and guava, reflecting the growing diversity of Egypt's agricultural export basket.

In this context, Farouk said the record rise in agricultural exports provides clear evidence of the strength and resilience of the national economy. He added that the performance reflects Egypt's commitment to meeting the highest international standards of quality and food safety, and represents global recognition of the country's success in enhancing the competitiveness of its agricultural products.

The Minister noted that Egyptian agricultural products continue to enjoy strong confidence in international markets, reinforcing Egypt's position as a leading global agricultural producer and exporter. He stressed that agricultural exports represent a key pillar of the national economy, contributing to foreign-currency inflows and supporting economic growth. Farouk also praised the collective efforts exerted across the entire value chain, from farmers and producers to exporters.

He further highlighted the pivotal role of the Central Administration for Agricultural Quarantine and the reference laboratories in ensuring the safety and quality of exported products, alongside the contribution of agricultural external relations. Farouk underscored the Ministry's continued efforts, in coordination with relevant authorities, to open new and non-traditional markets, address logistical and procedural challenges facing exporters, and support the sustainability of growth in the agricultural export sector.