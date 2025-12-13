Over 65.6 Million Visits Recorded Under Women's Health Initiative Since 2019

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Health Ministry announced on Saturday that the presidential initiative to support women's health has recorded 65,631,912 visits for screening and awareness services since its launch in July 2019 through November 2025.

Spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the total included 23,137,079 first-time visits, 29,167,082 follow-up visits, and 13,327,750 walk-in visits. He urged women to undergo regular check-ups, highlighting that early detection of breast tumours reduces the burden on patients and the state through free treatment protocols aligned with the latest global standards.

Abdel Ghaffar added that 872,423 women visited hospitals for advanced tests. Free services are provided through 3,663 health units, with 102 hospitals participating in advanced diagnostic procedures. Women can make inquiries via the 15335 hotline, he noted.

The initiative applies free breast cancer treatment protocols at 14 ministry-run centres and 14 centres affiliated with the Supreme Council of University Hospitals, which are also being equipped as advanced research hubs for oncology treatment.

Targeting women aged 18 and above, the programme also screens for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, and provides awareness on risk factors, reproductive health, and family planning.

Hatem Amin, executive director of the initiative, said that 36,048 breast cancer cases have been detected to date, 481,422 mammograms performed, and 55,420 samples collected for testing, with confirmed cases receiving free treatment.

He added that 152,846 women were screened at primary clinics via mobile units, with 60,574 scans conducted through these units. Patients' treatment is monitored either through health insurance or at the state's expense. Amin also noted that 30,098 medical staff have been trained and 31,783 inquiry calls received since the initiative's launch.