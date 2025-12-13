Zahi Hawass Foundation Launches Youth Archaeology Awareness Campaign In Aswan

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) As part of efforts to promote archaeological awareness and deepen young people's connection to Egypt's ancient civilisation, the Zahi Hawass Foundation for Heritage and Antiquities organised an educational lecture for preparatory school students at Al Mostakbal Private School in Aswan.

The lecture was delivered by Nasr Salama, Director of the Foundation's Aswan branch, and focused on two main themes: an introduction to the letters of the hieroglyphic script and an overview of key archaeological sites in West Aswan.

The initiative reflects the Foundation's strong commitment to introducing younger generations to their civilisational heritage, regarded as one of the world's oldest and most influential civilisations.

During the session, Salama presented an illustrated educational board displaying the full Ancient Egyptian alphabet alongside its Arabic equivalents. As part of an interactive segment, he translated the names of several students from Arabic into hieroglyphics, generating enthusiasm and engagement among attendees.







The lecture also included a detailed explanation of the most significant archaeological landmarks in the West Aswan area. Students were introduced to the principles of preserving antiquities, the proper etiquette for interacting with heritage sites, and best practices for welcoming and engaging with tourists visiting Egypt.







The seminar witnessed strong participation from students, who asked numerous questions about the origins and development of Ancient Egyptian writing.

By the end of the lecture, students were able to correctly write their names in hieroglyphics, fulfilling the initiative's core objective of actively involving youth in discovering and appreciating their ancient heritage.