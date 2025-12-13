Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Chilly Nights Continue In City Dry Weather To Prevail Across Karnataka

Bengaluru continues to witness chilly nights as a cold wave grips Karnataka. Vijayapura and Bidar record the lowest temperatures, while dry weather is likely to prevail across coastal, north interior and south interior regions.

Bengaluru city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.7°C, while HAL Airport reported 13.3°C and Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) dropped further to 12.0°C.

The city experienced clear skies, with the daytime temperature around 26°C and the night temperature near 14°C. Humidity stood at 55 percent, winds blew at 14 km/h, and no rainfall was recorded.

The Air Quality Index remained at 40, indicating moderate air quality.

Another cold night was recorded across Karnataka, with Vijayapura emerging as the coldest location in the plains at 7.0°C, followed by Bidar at 7.8°C.

In South Interior Karnataka, Chintamani reported the lowest minimum temperature at 8.4°C, highlighting the widespread intensity of the cold wave.

The ongoing cold wave is part of the natural winter pattern as December advances toward January. Weather officials indicate that December 13 is likely to be among the coldest days, with minimum temperatures hovering around 17°C, marking the lowest levels expected over the next seven days.

Dry weather is likely to prevail across all districts of Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka, with no significant rainfall activity forecast in the coming days.