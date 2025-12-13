3 Strong Reasons Why CSK Should Target David Miller In The Upcoming IPL 2026 Auction

CSK's middle‐order needs urgent fixing, and David Miller could be the answer. Here's why.

With Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran gone, Chennai Super Kings face a glaring hole in their lower middle‐order. MS Dhoni remains a death‐overs specialist, but the team requires another explosive option to carry momentum into the final overs. David Miller fits this role perfectly. His left‐handed batting also balances CSK's predominantly right‐handed lineup, offering flexibility against spinners and strengthening the batting order.

CSK cannot afford to leave the auction without a high‐profile middle‐order signing. Andre Russell and Glenn Maxwell would have been ideal, but their absence from the pool forces the franchise to look elsewhere. Liam Livingstone offers spin‐bowling ability but has struggled with consistency in the IPL. Other names like Wanindu Hasaranga, Jamie Smith, and Venkatesh Iyer do not match the profile CSK require. Compared to these options, Miller stands out as the most reliable choice despite his own limitations.

Concerns about Miller's age and form are valid, but CSK have consistently revived careers of experienced players. Miller was written off after a poor stint with Rajasthan Royals, only to shine with Gujarat Titans and play a key role in their 2022 title win. His familiarity with the Texas Super Kings setup in Major League Cricket also strengthens the case, as he already understands Stephen Fleming's coaching style. C