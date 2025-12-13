MG Hector 2026 Facelift: New Hector With Level-2 ADAS Safety Know It's New Features And Design

The 2026 MG Hector model is expected to launch with facelift updates by the end of 2025. There will be no changes to the engine options, but new features like ventilated rear seats might be added.

The 2026 model MG Hector is expected to launch in India on December 15, 2025. The Hector was the first SUV introduced by MG Motor in India in 2019. This model, which established the brand's identity, has recently seen a slight dip in sales due to stiff competition. To change this, MG plans to move the 2026 Hector to a more premium level with this update, aiming to recapture customer attention. This update will mainly focus on facelift changes.

The exterior will feature a large front grille and updated front and rear bumpers. Chrome accents will continue to be offered, and there will be minor improvements to the LED headlamp and taillight systems. Additionally, new 19-inch alloy wheels might be offered, enhancing the Hector's road presence and making it look more majestic. While there won't be major changes inside, new upholstery and color options are expected to refresh the cabin's feel.

While the large touchscreen display will continue, a software update for the infotainment interface might be provided. This will make the user experience smoother and more modern. In terms of features, the 2026 MG Hector will retain its current amenities while adding some new enhancements. Features like the panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, wireless charging, powered driver's seat, and air purifier will continue. Additionally, new features like ventilated rear seats are likely to be added.

No major changes are expected in the powertrain department. The 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine will deliver 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, available with manual and CVT gearboxes. The 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine will produce 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, offered only with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Safety features will continue to include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS.