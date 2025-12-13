Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Day 2: Kapil Sharma's Film Struggles To Impress

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 showed only limited growth at the box office. The film collected ₹2.50 crore on its second day, with 21.57% Hindi occupancy, and remains far from matching Kapil Sharma's hit prequel.

According to Sacnilk, the prequel, released in 2015, earned ₹18.8 crore in two days. It made ₹10.20 crore on day one and a net of ₹8.60 crore on day two.