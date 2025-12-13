Rana Daggubati Birthday Special: A Look At His Journey Beyond The South Cinema

Rana Daggubati turns 41 on December 14. From a leading star in the South to a pan-India sensation, he is widely loved for the Baahubali franchise and his notable work in several Hindi films.

Rana Daggubati has carved a niche with powerful and unique characters. In action, thriller, and period drama movies, Rana has played a key role in making films superhits with his presence.

This was Rana Daggubati's Hindi debut. In this Goa-based crime thriller, he played ACP Rudra Pratap Sharma, and his pairing with Abhishek Bachchan was highly praised.

Rana Daggubati and Akshay Kumar worked together in the 2019 comedy film Housefull 4, where Daggubati played the lead villain 'Raja Gama'. He appeared in a powerful role.

Rana Daggubati and Akshay Kumar had previously worked together in the 2015 film 'Baby'. Rana played a very crucial role alongside Akshay, though he wasn't widely noticed at the time.

In this Ram Gopal Varma film, Rana's role as a tough cop alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt was well-liked. His intense screen presence was highly discussed.

Rana Daggubati played Bhallaladeva, a character on par with the hero. His portrayal of the popular negative role was a key factor in the film's record-breaking success.

As Bhallaladeva, Rana Daggubati was even more impressive in this sequel. The film created history at the Hindi box office. His performance is counted among the best of his career.

Considered India's first underwater war film. Rana played Navy Officer Arjun Verma. The film and Rana's acting were praised for their content and performance, respectively.

This film is based on the environment and the human-elephant relationship. Rana appeared as a young man protecting the forest. The film delivered a very emotional message.