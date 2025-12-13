Echoes Of Pashto Hymns: The Enduring Faith And History Of St Paul Frontier Church, Mardan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Located in the historic city of Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, St Paul Frontier Church is regarded as an important religious and historical heritage site. Construction of the church began in 1936, and the first regular worship service was held on April 1, 1939. Since then, religious activities have continued uninterrupted, and the church has remained a central place of worship for the Christian community.

The church is known as the“Frontier Church” because Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was historically called the North-West Frontier Province. This historical association is reflected in the church's name.

Built in a modern architectural style of its time, the church was considered a remarkable example of contemporary design. Some time ago, the church was damaged by a fire, but it was later repaired and reconstructed.

A beautiful tower stands at the front of the church, surrounded by arches and elegant windows, with a large cross installed on top of the tower. Even today, the church is seen as a symbol of peace, tolerance and interfaith harmony, and continues to serve as a safe and sacred place of worship for the Christian community.

The areas surrounding the church include Malakand, Swat and other mountainous regions, which has made the church a spiritual center for these areas as well. The number of families associated with the church is said to be more than 600, all bound together by ties of love and unity.

People from different areas, including Takht Bhai, Charsadda and other nearby regions, come to this church for worship. As various routes converge at this location, it is locally referred to as the“Dil” (heart).

Since Pashto is widely spoken in the region, worship services and religious hymns are conducted in the Pashto language, which is why the church is also known as the“Pathan Church.”

The church is unique in the sense that the Holy Bible was translated into Pashto here, and the first book of hymns in Pashto, titled Khudai Hamd, was also published from this church.

Inside the church, benches are installed on both sides of the main hall where worshippers sit during services, while some people prefer to sit on the floor. Above the main hall, there is a gallery which becomes completely filled during Christmas celebrations.

The church has a beautiful altar built in the Evangelical style, as it is part of the Church of Pakistan. On the right side, there is a wooden pulpit, while a wooden dais is located on the left.

At the back, there is a large triangular arch with a crystal glass cross installed inside it. Candle stands and special offering bags are also placed around the altar.

Arrangements are made for a Sunday school for children and a youth group for young people to ensure continuous spiritual training from childhood to adulthood.

According to the church's priest and in-charge, Murad Mushtaq, he has been serving at the church for several years. He explained that the four candles present in the church include three purple candles, one pink candle, and a white candle in the center, symbolizing peace, hope and joy.

Special security arrangements are made for the church. Every year, the cake on the night of December 24 is cut by the area commandant. During Sunday worship, security remains on high alert around the church, traffic on both sides is blocked, and only Christian families are allowed to enter the premises.

Members of the Christian community associated with the church have expressed satisfaction with the security provided by the government of Pakistan, stating that they are able to perform their religious duties and celebrate their festivals without fear.

According to the administration, church members contribute donations and offerings for decoration, maintenance and other affairs of the church, while the government of Pakistan also provides funds and complete security support.

St Paul Frontier Church is not only a place of worship but is widely regarded as a shining example of peace, brotherhood and unity.