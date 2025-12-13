The Panama Canal And The Panamanian Soccer Federation Launch An Alliance That Reflects The Country's Identity And Unity

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) In an event that reflected the pride and identity of the Panamanian people, the Panama Canal, today, reaffirmed its official support for the Panama National Soccer Team, solidifying a supportive relationship that has followed the sport for generations. The event highlighted the canal's historical commitment to initiatives that represent discipline, collective effort, and excellence, reaffirming shared values between the Panama Canal and the national team that have guided both institutions in their missions representing Panama to the world.

The event was attended by members of the Panama Canal Authority Board of Directors, the Administrator and Deputy Administrator of the Panama Canal, Acting President of the Panamanian Soccer Federation Fernando Arce, and representatives of the Panamanian Soccer Federation (La Federación Panameña de Futbol/FPF). Also on hand were prominent figures from the men's and women's national teams, youth players, and renowned legends of Panamanian soccer. During his remarks the Administrator of the Panama Canal Ricaurte Vásquez, emphasized the importance of this support at a meaningful moment for both the national team and the country.

“For generations, the Panama Canal has been a symbol of sovereignty, unity, and progress. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to Panamanian talent and to the values that unite us as a nation. Just as we connect oceans, we also connect Panama to a spirit of excellence. On the road to the World Cup, we are all Canaleros; united, disciplined, and proud of our national team.” This alliance with all the national teams, and their various categories, grouped under the Panamanian Soccer Federation, will help us drive initiatives that benefit not only the senior national team, but also, FPF's development of programs and youth categories, while also expanding their social and sporting impact on communities nationwide.

The Acting President of the FPF Fernando Arce highlighted that this alliance will continue strengthening development projects that benefit youth and communities across the country.“This alliance represents more than a formal agreement. It is the convergence of two solid trajectories, two firm commitments, and two visions that share a common purpose: To continue elevating our country's name and expanding its recognition beyond our borders,” he stated.

The ceremony also highlighted the unifying role soccer plays in Panamanian society. After the team's historic qualification for the 2026 World Cup, thousands of Panamanians celebrated together in various parts of the country, expressing a deep sense of belonging that the national team inspires. The canal acknowledged this collective strength and reiterated that its mission goes well beyond connecting oceans. It also connects the nation to its dreams. With this support, the Panama Canal and the national team strengthen an alliance that projects pride, unity, and excellence to the world; two symbols, one land.