Shia Council Stresses Clerics' Role In Enhancing National Unity

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): The Shia Scholars' Council in western Herat province says unity and solidarity among the country's ethnic groups have increased compared to the past.

The council emphasised that such unity is a key factor in preventing foreign interference and enemy plots.

The council held a meeting today (Saturday) in the province with the participation of a number of scholars and elders.

The attendees, while stressing the need to strengthen national unity and social cohesion, expressed their full support for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

They also stated that Shia scholars, alongside other ethnic groups and religious communities, were committed to maintaining order, stability, and peace in the country, and stood alongside the IEA.

Mohammad Ismail Ahmadi, head of the Shia Scholars' Council in Herat, said that unity and solidarity among the people were the most important barriers against foreign interference and enemy plots in Afghanistan, and that religious scholars played a key role in raising public awareness and reinforcing this unity.

He further noted that under IEA's governance, the level of unity, solidarity, and cohesion among Afghanistan's various ethnic groups had increased significantly.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hadi Wathiqi, another participating religious scholar, said that a proper use of the current favourable conditions could help strengthen national cohesion, build public trust, and secure a stable future for the country.

According to the organisers, this is the second public gathering in Herat held by Shia scholars in support of the government. Such gatherings aim to foster a spirit of solidarity, a collective voice, and cooperation between the people and the government.

kk/ma