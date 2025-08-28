403
White House states India will get tariffs reduction if it halts Russian oil purchase
(MENAFN) A senior U.S. trade advisor stated that India could benefit from a 25% reduction in American tariffs "tomorrow" if it ceases buying Russian oil.
"It's real easy. India can get 25% off tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil and helping to feed (Russia’s) war machine," he said in an interview.
He explained that India’s purchases of discounted Russian oil, which are later sold internationally, provide Moscow with funds used to support its "war machine" and "kill more Ukrainians."
He further accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indirectly supplying Moscow with money "that buys a lot of drones and bombs to kill Ukrainians” through these oil transactions.
"The reality is you got to stop India and China from buying Russian oil. You do that tomorrow...the war is over," he added.
He emphasized that halting purchases of Russian oil would eventually deprive President Vladimir Putin of the finances necessary to continue the conflict. "If people just stop buying Russian oil, then it's only a matter of time before (Russian President Vladimir) Putin doesn't have the money to fund that war," he noted, stating that part of the path to peace runs through New Delhi.
Earlier this month, the U.S. imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods, followed by an additional 25% penalty tied to India’s acquisitions of discounted Russian crude oil.
U.S.-India trade in goods reached $129 billion in 2024, with the United States reporting a $45.8 billion trade deficit, according to reports.
