Government Moves To Strengthen Export Competitiveness

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said the Government is implementing wide-ranging reforms to strengthen Sri Lanka's export sector by streamlining trade facilitation, Customs procedures and investment approvals, while improving export facilities and services.

Addressing the 27th Presidential Export Awards 2024/25 ceremony on December 12, she said Sri Lanka's long-term economic stability depends on its ability to produce competitively, add value and succeed in global markets, rather than relying on international borrowing. She noted that past policy inconsistencies and administrative inefficiencies had undermined investor confidence, and stressed that the present Government is committed to stable, transparent and accountable governance supported by predictable policies and institutional reforms.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the challenges faced by exporters over the past year, including global market disruptions and the impact of Cyclone Ditwah, which damaged production facilities, storage and transport networks. She said the Government is assessing losses, supporting the restoration of operations and strengthening resilience against future natural disasters.

A total of 107 awards, including 15 overall awards and 92 sectoral awards, were presented to recognise outstanding export performance for the 2024/25 financial year. Awardees were selected based on criteria such as export market diversification, job creation, revenue growth, value addition and sustainability.