Kartik Aaryan Calls Heartbreak, A Shade Of Love

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', has called heartbreak a shade of love.

The song 'Tenu Zyada Mohabbat' from the film was unveiled recently, and it touches upon the theme of heartbreak. The song is composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, and is crooned by Talwiinder.

Talking about the same, Kartik said in a statement,“Love has many shades, and heartbreak is one of them. 'Tenu Zyada Mohabbat' explores this vulnerable side of love. One thing I really love about the song is that it has a melodious tune that you will never forget, and lyrics that will always resonate with believers of true love. The composition of Vishal-Sheykhar is yet again magical. The cherry on top is Talwiinder's beautiful voice that is tailor made for the song”.

He further mentioned,“The track makes for a great addition to our Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri's album, and I'm sure this tune will grow on audiences beat by beat.

The song features Kartik and Ananya, shrouded by pain and heartbreak. Sometimes, true love is meant for a few chosen ones, and the track conveys how some aren't lucky enough to have it.

Talking about the song, Ananya Panday said,“To be honest, since the moment I've listened to Tenu Zyada Mohabbat, I've not been able to get it out of my mind. Talwiinder's voice and the whole mood of this track makes this a very endearing song. The way it conveys how love isn't destined for all is beautiful and poetic. This tune is a very important part of our film, and comes in at a very important part of the story. I can't wait for fans to fall in love with this melody.”

Music composer duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani said,“'Tenu Zyada Mohabbat' is a musical ode to heartbreak. Talwiinder's vocals give it a unique edge, and the song will strike a chord with anyone who has experienced the pain of separation”.

Released by Saregama, in association with Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, 'Tenu Zyada Mohabbat' is available to stream across all major platforms.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' is set to release on December 25, 2025.