Iran-Turkmenistan: Crafting Closer Ties Through Economic Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In recent years, Iran has made it a priority to strengthen its ties with neighboring countries, a strategy it now seeks to expand further. Deepening relations with Central Asian nations has become a central element of Tehran's regional policy, with particularly notable progress in its relations with Turkmenistan.

A significant milestone in this ongoing effort was the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Ashgabat on December 12, following an invitation from Turkmenistan's People's Council Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. This visit marked a key step in advancing bilateral ties. The discussions during the visit centered on regional peace, mutual trust, and practical cooperation, with both parties emphasizing the importance of continuing engagement through reciprocal visits.

President Pezeshkian expressed his appreciation for the "Peace and Trust" summit, highlighting that such initiatives play a crucial role in fostering regional relations and encouraging countries to take active steps toward peace and confidence. Meanwhile, Berdimuhamedov described the Iran-Turkmenistan relationship as constructive, encompassing trade, culture, and humanitarian sectors, and expressed optimism about the potential for further expanding this collaboration.

A major part of the visit included talks between President Pezeshkian and Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The leaders emphasized the development of sincere, peaceful, and sustainable relations based on mutual trust, reviewing agreements on gas, freight transport, transit corridors, and economic and trade cooperation, while addressing existing challenges to advance shared interests.

Energy cooperation is a cornerstone of trade relations between the two countries. Turkmenistan's natural gas serves as a dependable alternative for Iran, particularly in the northern and northeastern regions during the winter months. Additionally, electricity imports from Turkmenistan play a vital role in meeting Iran's peak summer energy demand.

Transport and transit also hold strategic significance, with Turkmenistan acting as a crucial gateway for Iran's connectivity to Central Asia. Both nations are prioritizing the expansion of freight and transit capacities, including the development of the eastern route of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) through Iran.

Trade prospects between the two countries are considerable. Iran has the opportunity to export agricultural products, fruits, vegetables, farming machinery, construction materials, metal goods, and mining equipment to Turkmenistan. In return, Turkmenistan can supply textiles and petroleum products to Iran. Between March and October 2025, Iran exported 945,000 tons of goods worth $379 million to Turkmenistan, while imports from Turkmenistan totaled approximately 3,300 tons, valued at $6 million.

Overall, with strong political will, growing interdependence in energy and transit, and increasing interest in regional projects, Iran-Turkmenistan relations are expected to deepen further in the coming years, supporting bilateral cooperation and regional economic and transport integration.