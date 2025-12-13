403
Dalmia Bharat Group Marks 'Sewa Diwas' Celebrations Rooted In Sustainability And Service
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 12 December 2025: Dalmia Bharat Group, a leading cement and sugar conglomerate in India, observed 'Sewa Diwas' across its pan-India operations to commemorate the 121st Birth Anniversary of its revered founder, Shri Jai Dayal Dalmia Ji - a visionary industrialist and philanthropist, whose life was rooted in unwavering values and selfless service. Held from 4th to 11th December across the Group's 25 locations in India including manufacturing units, regional offices and Corporate office, Sewa Diwas honoured its founder's enduring legacy of compassion, humility, integrity, and service to society. This year, the celebrations were anchored in the theme of Sustainability, highlighting his vision for responsible growth and ecological stewardship. Across locations, employees, partners, and communities through collective action, undertook plantation and cleanliness drives, launched recycling awareness initiatives, visited orphanages and old-age homes as part of 'Ann Daan', and carried out infrastructure and redevelopment work in neighbouring communities. Value-based interactions and community engagement 'Nukkad Natak' sessions further strengthened the culture of responsible citizenship and ethical living championed by its founder.
Commenting on the significance of the occasion, Mr. Udaiy Khanna, CHRO, Dalmia Bharat Limited said, "At Dalmia Bharat, values are not framed on walls, they are lived every day. Sewa Diwas is a powerful reflection of our culture, where employees step forward not just as professionals, but as volunteers, caregivers and changemakers. Through conscious efforts to uplift communities and safeguard our environment, our teams across India have demonstrated that our founder's legacy continues to guide how we contribute to society, strengthen our nation and shape a more responsible tomorrow."
As part of Sewa Diwas, Dalmia Bharat also carried forward its legacy-led recognition initiatives, honouring long-standing contribution and transformation through: DIKSHa Kendra Sarvashreshtha Pradarshak - recognising DIKSHa candidates who excelled in skill development and community impact; Gram Parivartan Shreshtha Pradarshan Puraskar - awarded to individuals driving meaningful rural transformation; Satat Karmi Puraskar - honouring employees for dedication, consistent performance, and upholding the Group's values.
Sewa Diwas stands as a reaffirmation of Dalmia Bharat's belief that true growth is value-led, community-rooted, and purpose-driven. By embedding sustainability and service into everyday action, the Group continues to honour the life and vision of a man who led with heart, served in silence, and dedicated his existence to the betterment of society.
About Dalmia Bharat Group:
Dalmia Bharat Group is one of India's leading conglomerates with strong businesses in cement and sugar, backed by a legacy since 1939. The Group has delivered robust performance, recording a 14% revenue CAGR over the past decade and achieving a market cap of INR 37,087 crore in FY 2025. A pioneer in ESG leadership, its cement business is recognised globally for having one of the lowest carbon footprints in the industry. Through the Dalmia Bharat Foundation, the Group drives impactful community development across India. With a deep commitment to sustainability, innovation, and nation-building, Dalmia Bharat continues to shape India's industrial and social progress.
