Kyrgyzstan And Japan Discuss Strengthening Trade And Economic Co-Op

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Economy and Commerce, Bakyt Sydykov, held a meeting with the Ambassador of Japan to Kyrgyzstan, Ryuichi Hirano, and discussed strengthening trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Furthermore, the parties discussed the current state of trade and economic cooperation and highlighted the importance of measures aimed at creating favorable conditions for investors and the business community, including the development of a legal and contractual framework for economic interaction and the establishment of a bilateral cooperation mechanism.

Minister Sydykov welcomed Ambassador Hirano and congratulated him on his appointment, emphasizing that Japan is one of Kyrgyzstan's key partners, with whom the country maintains friendly and trusting relations.

The sides also reviewed the implementation of the "One Village, One Product" project, carried out by the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan with the support of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), as well as its future directions for development and expansion.

Earlier, Japan and Kyrgyzstan discussed the final draft of the Master Plan for developing value chains in vegetable production and selected crops using a cluster-based approach.

The discussion took place during a session of the Working Group on food value chains, convened under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and chaired by Deputy Minister Bekten Bekbolotov.