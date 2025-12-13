Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Oil Up 15 Cents To USD 60.94 Pb

2025-12-13 05:03:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil rose by 15 cents to reach USD 60.94 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to USD 60.79 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
In global markets, Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate went down 16 cents and 16 cents to USD 61.12 pb and USD 57.44 pb. (end)
