French Senate Strikes Down Social Security Budget for 2026

2025-12-13 05:02:58
(MENAFN) France's upper legislative chamber struck down the 2026 Social Security financing package on Friday, overturning the lower house's razor-thin approval just days earlier.

The right-wing and centrist-dominated Senate deployed a "preliminary question"—a procedural maneuver allowing outright rejection without examining the bill's substance—to kill the Social Security budget legislation (PLFSS), media reported.

Tuesday brings the decisive moment: lawmakers in the National Assembly will cast final votes after the measure returns for ultimate consideration.

Sharp divisions between the two chambers have defined this budget battle, with the Senate standing firm against any pause to the nation's pension overhaul. The upper house's position directly contradicts the National Assembly, where legislators voted overwhelmingly last week to halt implementation of the controversial retirement system changes after senators initially blocked that provision.

The National Assembly had greenlit the Social Security budget bill Tuesday in a nail-biter decision, with 247 deputies supporting the measure against 234 opponents while 93 abstained from voting.

The parliamentary showdown now heads toward its climax as the lower chamber prepares to deliver France's final verdict on social welfare financing.

