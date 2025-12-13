403
EU demands accountability for Gaza international law violations
(MENAFN) The European Commission emphasized on Friday that “there must be accountability for violations of international law,” without explicitly naming the parties involved in Gaza.
When asked whether the EU is seeking accountability for war crimes in Gaza as it does in Ukraine, Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said that determinations of genocide or war crimes are “for competent national and international courts to make.” He underlined that both the EU and the bloc’s High Representative have repeatedly stated that the situation in Gaza is unsustainable. “The killing of civilians in Gaza has been indefensible, and that civilians can never be a target,” he added.
El Anouni also noted that the EU consistently calls on Israel to meet its obligations under international law while condemning all forms of violence in the occupied Palestinian territories. He emphasized that Israel’s right to self-defense must comply with international law.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas acknowledged concerns over accusations of double standards in Gaza, highlighting that the EU’s approach mirrors its policy on Ukraine, though internal divisions among member states limit what the bloc can achieve.
Addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis, European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova said conditions remain dire, particularly in winter. “The trucks are still blocked on the borders...We continue our dialogue with Israel, with the Israeli authorities. We keep insisting, and we keep explaining to Israel what the needs of our humanitarian partners are,” she said.
Hrncirova added that monitoring is difficult due to the absence of personnel on the ground.
While conditions improved slightly after the ceasefire, she warned: “The situation has improved a bit after the ceasefire, but still, people are suffering. It's not enough.”
