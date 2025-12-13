Nobel Committee Condemns Arrest Of Iranian Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi

The Nobel Peace Prize Committee has strongly condemned the arrest of Iranian women's rights activist and Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi, describing her detention as violent and unacceptable.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 12, the committee called for Mohammadi's immediate and unconditional release, warning that her arrest represents a serious violation of freedom of expression and human rights.

According to the Narges Mohammadi Foundation, Iranian security forces detained her while she was attending the funeral of a prominent human rights lawyer who reportedly died under suspicious circumstances.

Mohammadi is a leading Iranian human rights defender and the deputy head of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, an organization co-founded by Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi. She has long campaigned against the death penalty, torture, and systemic discrimination against women in Iran.

Over the past two decades, Mohammadi has been repeatedly arrested and sentenced on charges widely described by rights groups as politically motivated, including“propaganda against the Islamic Republic” and“acting against national security.”

She was released from Tehran's Evin Prison late last year after her sentence was temporarily suspended to allow urgent medical treatment, though authorities warned she could be re-arrested at any time.

Mohammadi was awarded the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize for her sustained advocacy for women's rights, freedom, and nonviolent resistance, becoming a global symbol of civil courage.

Human rights organizations and Western media say her latest arrest underscores Iran's continued crackdown on dissent, despite sustained international pressure for reforms and respect for civil liberties.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram